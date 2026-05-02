How Things Work

How Things Work

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Jacob Jones's avatar
Jacob Jones
3d

Appreciate the call out of the clown Marxists. If you are animated enough to denounce Mamdani at a May Day event from a supposed left-flank, then you're either an op or you've lost the plot entirely. No self-respecting comrade would tear down a socialist victory just to try to make themselves right about that victory actually being a loss. Mamdani as mayor of New York is a win for socialism, it is light on our work and air to our movement. Will he be able to get all the wins a mass, socialist party can? Hell no, but we know that. We also know that you always push forward and celebrate your wins along the way as you build towards that political independence for the working class.

Great article. Huntsville, Alabama's May Day was excellent. Worker power is growing everywhere, slowly but surely.

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PoetOwen's avatar
PoetOwen
3d

I had a similar experience in Oakland yesterday. Past years, the marches weren't as well attended and weren't as multi-cultural/racial/issue based, but this one had everybody. An old IWW pal commented that previous May Days weren't as much fun. There's a real happy warriors feeling going on now, like, the emperor is naked and we're all in on the joke.

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