How Things Work

How Things Work

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Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream's avatar
Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
2dEdited

It's I think a relic of my outdated upper-Millennial thinking that I'm worried that an AOC presidential run would be too soon for her. If she wants to run, she should run! She probably has as much of a chance as Bernie did (complimentary, I swear), but at least she forcibly drags the conversation leftward. She also forces the purity sickos in the DSA and WFP to contend with the compromises and games that need to be played at the highest levels to actually get things done.

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Jacob Simpson's avatar
Jacob Simpson
2d

I appreciate this and the original post. I don't have anything to contribute save a question: if not AOC, then who? Warren's time has passed. Bernie's too old. None of the other House members have a national profile save maybe Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib? Is there a visible left-leaning liberal governor I'm missing? Are we gonna have to stray into public figure territory? I'm genuinely asking here, I'm not at all trying to be snide. Because I've thought about this too and I don't know who that person can be, save her. And I'm not arguing it SHOULD be here but if there's some under-the-radar person, the time to show themselves is soon.

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