How Things Work

How Things Work

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
3h

As a Texan who couldn't imagine leaving, it is a nightmare to watch those in power sell our state for parts. Watching how Elon is blowing up public beaches for his shitty rockets, professors getting fired for the most mildly inclusive syllabi, and especially to see the public schools that raised me to be enshittified. It just makes me want to remind everyone from the outside that there are many, many of us who can't stand this and are trying to save our communities in the face of these powerful, rich vampires. We have beautiful canyons and rivers and forests and beaches, diverse communities and rich cultures, and despite the political challenges, it is a wonderful place to live.

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Steve Haddon's avatar
Steve Haddon
3h

Depressingly bang on.

Greed paves the road to idiocracy.

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