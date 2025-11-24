How Things Work

Jeff Kirk
16h

Just to put this comment into perspective: I'm a native Dallasite but have lived in Austin since I was 13, in addition to NYC & London. I'm still up there at least once a month, however.

While I'm as alarmed by the rise of megachurches as any other given American progressive, I'd nonetheless argue that looking at Dallas solely through the perspective of its churches & suburbs is myopic, despite largely agreeing with Hamilton's points. One aspect of Dallas life you might not know absent decades of experience: the extent to which white flight occurred there, but also how much it's since been *reversed*.

I know this is true in NYC as well, but the default option for young couples is increasingly *not* a house in the 'burbs with 2.5 kids. It's even gotten its own batch of realtor-invented area names: if SoHo begat NoHo, Dallas's Preston Hollow area – its fanciest within the city limits – begat "Midway Hollow." (My own childhood neighborhood, one that's apparently now a huge draw for mid-century architecture enthusiasts.)

Further still, what *really* scares the living shit out of my state's unfortunate bigots – resulting in borderline-farce notions about "Sharia law" and the like – is reality: Texas in 2025 is only 40% white. Each of its major cities, including Dallas, is heavily Democratic, and yet people still routinely think Austin's the "lone blueberry in the bowl of tomato soup," to paraphrase Rick "Oops" Perry. The suburbs are overwhelmingly white, but Dallas proper is barely 25% white.

When my family left Dallas, Plano was still almost entirely white. Today it's not even *majority* white, and a quarter of its population is Asian.

Prestonwood Baptist Church may be the future MAGA wants for America, but that doesn't mean the inverse is necessarily true – even in Dallas. In the reality-based world, white Texans are a rapidly dwindling minority, and Republicans have successfully pissed off our largest ethnic group by far: Hispanics. Heckuva job!

Lynn
17h

The bigotry against Muslims among these candidates is horrifying. A sad state of affairs.

