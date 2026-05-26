How Things Work

How Things Work

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chelle's avatar
chelle
2d

i like pie, new mexico, and committing to things just to find out what the deal is, so i appreciated this post a lot.

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2d

I’m glad that you occasionally take a break from the horrors of our current politics and act on your spirit of adventure. We all need a break. And pie.

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