How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Bryan's avatar
Charles Bryan
4d

"Don’t be mad when union workers make a good living. Instead, get a union of your own, and join them."

I lived in Flint, Michigan, for about 25 years from the late 70s to the early 2000s, and the amount of resentment towards UAW wages that I heard from non-auto workers was stunning. All I could say was "How do you think this works? What do you think happens if all of these people don't get paid this well?" Well, ultimately, and sadly, Flint found out.

For a country that celebrates *some* people making a lot of money, we sure seem to get upset when regular working people scratch out something decent for themselves.

Reply
Share
treehill's avatar
treehill
4dEdited

If a union's demands were not based on reason, there would not be a strike. It takes guts and tons of support within the union to get to that point. All strikes are necessarily justified imho.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hamilton Nolan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture