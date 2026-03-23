How Things Work

How Things Work

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Marcleeann's avatar
Marcleeann
3h

It's a marker of the labor movement's timidity that the high point of its legislative agenda is the PRO Act, rather than the repeal of all the restrictions put on unions by the Taft-Hartley Act. You can be sure when the Supreme Court takes up the challenges of SpaceX and Amazon to the National Labor Relations Act, they will only void the few remaining bones to labor, like Unfair Labor Practices, while leaving the ruinous parts firmly in place.

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Elly Leary's avatar
Elly Leary
4h

As with all things labor related in this country, built of racialized capitalism, there is not just a class, but racial dimension as well. As that certainly applies to the Railway Act of 1926. The "special" ness was that the inaugural meeting of the the Sleeping Car Porters (A Philip Randolph at the helm) convened in August 1925

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