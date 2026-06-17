How Things Work

How Things Work

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Darien Andreu's avatar
Darien Andreu
3d

Sure needed this uplift. Thanks!

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Henry Strozier's avatar
Henry Strozier
3d

Keep writing, keep watching the scum where they are, as most of us have to trust "the news", which is often made of mush. Thank you.

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