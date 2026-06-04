How Things Work

How Things Work

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Valerie Spain's avatar
Valerie Spain
2d

The economy as it is now runs on exploiting all workers at the bottom- we desperately need new systems with new incentives- I used to work at a human service agency and know this issue. Pay is also low because society doesn’t care about the people these women care for. Society believes people with intellectual/developmental disabilities are unproductive etc. if we solved for everyone’s wellbeing- if wellbeing of workers/clients/families was the incentive- we’d have different systems.

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JohnnyGee's avatar
JohnnyGee
2d

Employers don’t pay these people because they don’t respect the work these people do, but what is unsaid is they actually don’t respect the people their employees serve. People with disabilities, mental illness, and the poor generally are often see as annoyances, and best ignored if at all possible. People doing this work are looked at as having no valuable skills, just an ability to endure the hard work it takes to serve people who can have a variety of disadvantages. The workers understand developing a relationship with those they care for is crucial. Developing a relationship in a social service setting is a skill that has gone unrecognized for decades. A reason this injustice is decades old is because this country continues to only value individuals according to what they can contribute financially and economically, not in the capacity for concern and compassion.

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