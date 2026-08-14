How Things Work

How Things Work

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Al Davidoff's avatar
Al Davidoff
12h

Buying a Tesla has to become a socially self ostracizing choice. This IS one of those businesses completely dependent on consumer choice. Hard to imagine many Swedes ignoring this grotesque abuse of wealth.

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
14h

Honestly, fuck Musk and all his fellow oligarchs. They cannot escape the fact forever that they mere cogs in bigger systems.

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