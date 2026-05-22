How Things Work

How Things Work

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Deidre Woollard's avatar
Deidre Woollard
3d

As someone who used to work in public relations, I often wonder who is advising these guys. There’s clearly a pivot starting here, he’s selling the big yacht, growing a little beard to look more avuncular, trying to pretend he cares about people. I don’t think he is planning to run for public office but he’s trying to shift public perception of himself and I wonder to what end.

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M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
3d

People don't mind paying taxes when they are getting something in return. Paying for unlimited bombs to be dropped on Iran, or to bail out banks, police militarization, implementing mass surveillance, building concentration camps, and variously and lavishly subsidizing the activities of huge corporations is not exactly what people want to see. They don't want to pay for that, other than maybe 2 in 10 who are actual fascist idiots. Getting to see a doctor and receive treatment, having decent infrastructure and education, having an unpolluted environment, food that isn't poisoned with chemicals and additives - these would be things worth paying taxes for, and you would not hear a lot of complaining about taxes from the mass of the population if we had these things in good working order. Of course you also need a decent job with decent pay to pay the taxes. The rich want none of this, because of course if the government sucks and does nothing of value for you, you will see no value in paying taxes, and accept the strangulation of government as a good thing. You will not ask anything from the government, because the government is bad and can only do bad things. It's a neat trick. They can "privatize" all of their institutions of oppression by stealing any tax money there is and taking it for themselves, a handy shortcut to increase the bottom line... and then of course we "can't afford" any social betterment programs, which of course are also Socialism (!) or Holy Shit... not that! ... Yes, Communism! Then, by god, all freedom is lost! By giving us shitty government that no one can feel very good about supporting, their argument that government is bad is proven right, and the circle shall remain unbroken.

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