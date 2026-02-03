How Things Work

James Jackson
1d

This is the most encouraging material I have read in weeks. Thank you.

Doug Tarnopol
1dEdited

“For those still resisting using the term, for insisting that America is not fascist, I keep thinking of that footage last week of all the people in the detention center in Texas in similar outfits, waving their arms at a camera in the sky, to protest the squalid conditions they are being kept in. There were children in that video. I don’t know how you look at that and don’t immediately think of the Holocaust photos we all grew up with. Sometimes I want to tell people who aren’t calling this shit fascist: Okay, go to that concentration camp and scream over the wall, ‘It’s okay! Don’t worry, this isn’t actually fascism!’”

Exactly.

