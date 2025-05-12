How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi's avatar
Heidi
4h

That was a great article…horrifying…but very eye opening. If my eyes could get any wider… 👁️👁️ lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JohnnyGee's avatar
JohnnyGee
2h

This is off topic somewhat, I read "Human Smoke" several years ago, and what jumped out at me was Baker's controversial assertion that is was Churchill who initiated the bombing of civilian targets. I mention this only as another possible motivator to read the book. The book is disturbing for the reason Hamilton Nolan points out, but it also documents how tribalism brings out the worst in us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture