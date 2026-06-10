How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mindy Isser's avatar
Mindy Isser
11m

beautiful, looking forward to reading the book

Reply
Share
Jon Gorey's avatar
Jon Gorey
12m

I'm curious how many other New Englanders immediately recognized the lead image as a Market Basket by the salmon-orange checkerboard floors? Anyway as a fellow grocery store obsessive I enjoyed this, thank you!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Hamilton Nolan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture