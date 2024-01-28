It’s an election year. It is only a matter of time before you get sick of hearing people talk about politics Biden Trump Democrats Republicans red blue blah blah. Instead, come see me on book tour and let’s talk about something better: the labor movement.

My book about how the labor movement can save America (and why it hasn’t done so yet), “The Hammer,” will be published on February 13. In a starred review this week, Library Journal said, “Well researched and reported, with a propulsive storytelling style. Nolan’s outstanding book will interest readers who follow news about equality efforts but might not be familiar with the complex world of labor organizing.” Okay, I’ll take it!

Books really take a long time. Wow. But now the book is here. I have some events scheduled and I would love to see any and all of you there. The thing to do is to find the event in your area and write it on your calendar now, so it is impossible to forget. Then come on out and hey—bring a friend. They will be impressed with your savvy cultural taste and righteous political interests.

I’ve got some of the coolest labor people I know joining me. Sara Nelson, the badass head of the Association of Flight Attendants and one of the main characters in my book, will be at several events. Here is a list, with links to the specific event pages:

Thursday, February 15: Washington, DC

At Politics and Prose, Union Market location. With Sara Nelson. 7 pm.

Saturday, February 17: Corvallis, OR

At the Book Bin. With Sara Nelson. 2 pm.

Sunday, February 18: Portland, OR

At Powell’s. With Sara Nelson. 3 pm.

Tuesday, February 20: Seattle, WA

At Elliott Bay Book Company. With Faye Guenther, president of UFCW 3000. 7 pm.

Thursday, February 22: Columbus, OH

At Two Dollar Radio. With Jason Perlman of the Ohio AFL-CIO. 8 pm. RSVP here.

Tuesday, February 27: Brooklyn New York City baby

At Greenlight Bookstore. With famous comedian and WGAE council member/ union lover Josh Gondelman. 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, March 5: Atlanta, GA

At the Carter Center Library, sponsored by A Capella Books. With Sara Nelson. 7 pm.

Monday, March 18: Philadelphia, PA

At the Free Library of Philadelphia. With labor reporter extraordinaire Kim Kelly. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, April 21: Chicago, IL

At The Lincoln Lodge, with In These Times magazine. If you are in Chicago for the Labor Notes conference you can come to this. Link TK.

And a few additional notes:

I wanted to go ahead and get the info for these events out there so you can put them on your calendar if you’re interested in coming. But there are some more events in the pipeline as well. In particular, I am very likely to be doing book events in March in New Orleans and Boston. When I have the specific info for those events locked in, I will share it here. If you are interested in bringing me to your city to speak to your union, university, or other shadowy organization pursuing global domination, email me: Hamilton.Nolan@gmail.com.

If you can’t make any of these stops in person, I do have a virtual event planned: An Interintellect online talk with Siena Chiang on Thursday, February 8 at 5 pm EST. You can register for that event here.

The book will be in stores in two weeks, but you can preorder it from an independent bookstore here, which is a nice thing for both me and independent bookstores. If you’d like to bulk order a bunch of copies, Porchlight is a good place to do that.

I’m still going to be writing here but it’s possible that I will be publishing slightly less often than usual for the next couple of months while I’m promoting the book. (Or maybe not, I get bored easily when I’m not writing stuff. We’ll see.) Thank you for your understanding. In addition to buying the book and coming out to the book tour, the best way to support my ability to forge a career in the smoldering ashes of the journalism industry is to become a paid subscriber to this site, How Things Work. I hope we will be talking to each other for a long time around here.

I’ll see you on tour!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

