How Things Work

Vedwin
11h

My brain tells me these are the last spasms of a dying empire.

My eyes tell me that things are going to get worse before they get better.

My cynicism tells me that in alternate timeline, Madam President Harris would have been just as happy to start a war for Israel.

My rage tells me that whatever superficial differences may exist, Donkeys and Elephants are united in their love of suicide capitalism and white supremacy fueled empire.

What a day. I hope you all have a dog to hug in your life.

Bill Lumbergh
11h

No new wars, amirite?

