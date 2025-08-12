How Things Work

Deidre Woollard
7h

The thing I think about is the possibility of rug pulls with "stablecoins." We saw it with the Melania coin. How big can a rug pull be? Can it destabilize an economy? I hope we don't have to find out.

The full faith and credit of the U.S. government is becoming a joke. We are devaluing the means by which we keep our massive debt afloat. To what end and who benefits? I think the end game may be to end all fiat currency in order to exert a decentralized control. It was Peter Thiel's dream two decades ago, I don't think that has changed.

treehill
6h

I'm getting the distinct impression that the reason that the 'opposition' party does nothing about these crimes is that because they see them as opening future opportunities to exploit if power shifts back to them. What a mass delusion. Or mass incompetence. Can't decide which.

