How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. St. Mitchels's avatar
M. St. Mitchels
11h

Trump is also point blank manipulating the stock market for certain investor capitalists (his family and other insiders) who are making a bundle with every "misstep" Trump makes. It isn't even complicated, it's simple stock market manipulation imposed by a career criminal who has slithered his way into the best imaginable position to steal on a nearly universal scale with impunity. He is after all a criminal, and so what we expect from him is crime, and that is what we are getting, every day. Everyone not on Trump's "OK" list is a mark, a victim, and that list changes at his whim. If Wal Mart suffers too much, he can cut them a "deal," a break, and their stocks will suddenly rise. What a trick. Is anyone really fooled?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
10h

Well put, Hamilton.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture