How Things Work

Dick Dorroile
18hEdited

A lot of people's brains shut off when the topic of US imperialism comes up. Including in the brains of liberal journalists, and liberals in general. Everything in their heads has to be consistent with the assumption that this country ultimately means well. If we do something bad, that's somehow an exception, an oopsie-woopsie, an oversight. It's not what defines us. These things are framed as a "betrayal of our values".

They do not understand in their hearts what the United States actually is. You are what you do. What are values that you constantly betray? This violence is what defines us. The implications of the United States being a rapacious gangster state are very dire. The conclusions you have to draw after that is that we do not live under any authority that can be justified as morally defensible. That's a really bad feeling.

I think until journalists, and people more broadly, start to have a feeling of true hate in their hearts for US imperialism, we will not see much progress in domestic affairs either. If you can't be honest about who you are, you can't really be honest about how you get to a better place.

James Jackson
18h

I worked in newsrooms for 20 years, including one national cable news outlet that is not Fox News. My feeling is that withholding information like the Venezuela operation is also dictated, to a large degree, by the expectation that doing so would result in outrage by a large portion of the public - directed not at the administration, but at the media outlet for "endangering the troops." It would create a loud and long-running talking point for the right, result in loss of advertising, harassment / threats to staff, etc.

I'm not suggesting that the decision to sit on the story was morally or ethically justified. But it does show the importance of independent media in these matters. Major news organizations that are beholden to advertisers, shareholders, etc. are forced to make decisions like this.

