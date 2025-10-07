How Things Work

Sean Myers
5h

Personally, I put my money where my mouth is and my mouth is saying that AI is a bubble that's about to pop. An internal report by Apple got external and the report says that, basically, AI doesn't think, it just looks at its database for an answer - https://ml-site.cdn-apple.com/papers/the-illusion-of-thinking.pdf and https://www.digitalinformationworld.com/2025/06/apple-study-questions-ai-reasoning.html

Congratulations everyone, we've reinvented the search engine.

Note, also, that the only big tech that's NOT heavily investing in AI is Apple. That big $500 billion investment that Apple made in AI back in February? It was for "AI and other opportunities." They could invest exactly nothing into AI and still meet that commitment.

I think that we're about to see trillions of dollars of investment go into a product that flops. It's going to be hilarious, except for the fact that lots of people (including myself) are going to lose their job now, and lots more people are going to lose their investments and retirement accounts in the near future. And that is why my money is not in the stock market.

1 reply
N L Lewis
5h

There's an immediate effect, on everyone, that we can both see now _and_ predict for the future: the environmental impacts of the exorbitant amounts of land, energy, and especially water that are needed for the data centers on which "AI" runs.

Those factors alone are enough for me to do my best to avoid any use of LLMs, generatives, etc. (Which is becoming especially difficult, in that my employer has signed on to a Copilot integration agreement.)

