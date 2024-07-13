The National Conservatism Conference, the Heritage Foundation-sponsored gathering of the nationalist right wing of the Republican Party, was held in Washington, DC this past week. I wrote a full feature story about it for In These Times, which you can read here. In the interest of giving you a window into the extremity of what is being said among this crowd, yesterday I published a transcript of Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts’ speech about the “second American revolution” that he believes is now underway. Today, I want to share with you a speech that was even more alarming.

Jack Posobiec is a popular right wing media figure. He spoke on the last day of the conference, from the main stage. On one hand, it is not news that Jack Posobiec would give a fascist speech. But I think that his words here are significant. This conference is put on by the Heritage Foundation, the architects of Project 2025, a think tank that is poised to assume a great deal of influence in a second Trump administration. Countless people at the conference will be hired into government jobs if Trump wins. A number of Republican US Senators attended and spoke at the conference, including National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott and potential Trump vice president JD Vance. The conference’s organizers invited Posobiec and put him on the main stage, directly preceding remarks from another US Senator, knowing full well the sort of thing he would say. His words represent the beliefs of a large number of Republicans who are poised to take control of the government.

I made this transcript from a recording of Posobiec’s speech Wednesday. It’s been edited only for length.

Jack Posobiec:

As we stand here today, we are on the precipice of founding a new West. And I will lay out my vision for that in a moment. But I want everyone in this room in the sound of my voice to consider the stakes. Steve Bannon, president Trump’s former chief strategist, is now a political prisoner. Peter Navarro, president Trump’s former economic adviser, is now a political prisoner. Numerous J6ers are political prisoners. And the regime is now trying to make president Trump himself a political prisoner.

With stakes such as these, we cannot falter. We cannot hesitate. We must act. This is a no fail mission. We have no choice. We have no option but victory. And may the sword of St. Michael defend us. I don’t know about you, but I will come home with my shield or on it. We are not the Christians who will be fed to the lions. We are the Christians who put on the full armor of god to march into battle against Satan and all his works.

Now before I begin, I’d like to address the people across town just now. The globalist world order is having their summit, in honor of NATO. That’s an interesting word, “globalist summit.” As if to imply that they are at their highest point. And you know what? They are. Because as sure as I am standing here today, president Donald J. Trump is waiting in the wings, and when he assumes office, let me tell you, the globalists and their entire regime will be smashed to pieces and scattered to the winds…

We are going to unite in this endeavor confident in our ability to create a world where we are free from the wasting disease of neoliberalism. Together we will forge a new West, free from the shackles of globalist agendas, and dedicated to the well-being, safety, and liberties of all our citizens.

Bukele in El Salvador has shown us that we may be free of violent crimes. Milei in Argentina has shown us how we may be free of the permanence of bureaucracies. And Viktor Orban has shown us that it is possible for nation states to once again chart their own course through history. We owe all of this to the strength and courage of Donald Trump and his movement, that showed us that there is a way forward, and a true path for the populist nationalists of the future: representing the interests of the common people for all races, colors, and creeds…

[Remarks about Joe Biden being mentally gone, asking who’s running the government.]

Let me lay out what actions the House should take next. Subpoena the cabinet members and their staff. Bring them to the House immediately. Demand their presence. And if they refuse, send the House Sergeant-at-Arms to lock them up, right next to Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro.

Here’s what we must know: Who knew that Biden didn’t mentally exist? Who covered it up? How long has he been like this? Most importantly, who’s been giving the decisions? Who gave the order for the Afghanistan withdrawal the way it was? Who authorized Ukraine to bomb Russia with US missiles? Who authorized the administrative state to infect our universities with DEI? Who allowed another war to break out between Israel and Hamas? Who gutted Title Nine, and turned it from an act that protects women into an act that protects men cosplaying as women?…

Even if we win the election, we still have a chance to save Western civilization, but it is no sure thing. We have to not only campaign effectively but govern effectively. And if we are going to chase the communists back into their urine-soaked faculty lounges, we must learn the lessons of past anti-communist revolutions. Foremost among them: the law of absolute reciprocity. Do unto others as they do unto you. That which is done to our side must be visited upon theirs. For too long, conservatives have only cared about principles but not about power. If you have power but no principles, you are entitled. When you have principles but no power, you are delusional.

I’m not talking about power arbitrarily. I’m talking about “do justice.” I am talking about exact reciprocity. And we’ve seen this from time again. During the Cold War, we understood atomic diplomacy. We could use a little bit of atomic diplomacy right now with these Russian nuclear subs off the coast of Miami. Because this is what happens when all negotiations break down. Well let me tell you something. Negotiations with a left such as this is not an option, because we don’t negotiate with terrorists.

If they are gonna hold J6 investigations to target patriots, then we will hold investigations to identify the neo-cultural Marxists in seats of power all across Washington. I seem to remember a senator from Wisconsin telling us that communists were infiltrating our government. And you know what? He was exactly right.

We don’t negotiate with globalist neo-Marxists. We don’t negotiate with the political version of an auto-immune disease. In a word, ladies and gentlemen—taken from the title of my book—we don’t negotiate with un-humans. Because that’s the stakes of this battle: humanity versus un-humanity. Populist nationalists versus atheist Marxist globalists. Strength, beauty, and genius versus weakness, ugliness, and stupidity. Civilization versus barbarism. Crime and chaos versus law and order…

Law and order is the only thing that makes freedom possible. We come to restore law and order, not to knock it down. We do that because we understand that when civilization ends, the result would not be some anarcho-capitalist Ayn Randian utopia where the residents of Galt’s Gulch emerge and lead us into a perfect society of the self. No. Government collapse would produce a despotism because it always does. Where the Hank Reardens and the Dagny Taggarts and the John Galts of the world will end up as anonymous bones at the bottom of freshly dug mass graves, once the shock troops of the regime un-humans find them. In other words, every ideology which counsels us to eliminate our power in order to create some fake barrier against the left, seizing it back when they inevitably use our abdication to do so—we have no use for them. We have no need of these barriers. And we will not be swayed by those who sleep under the shield of safety that we provide and then complain of its existence. To restore freedom, we must restore order. And we will…

We believe that each nation-state within the new West has a unique cultural heritage that must be preserved and celebrated. We recognize that the strength of our collective identity lies in the richness of our individual cultures. To that end, we will implement policies that respect and uphold our national character, and this includes regulating migration in a way that preserves our cultural identities and our social fabric. By managing migration thoughtfully, we can welcome some—maybe, net zero—who seek to contribute to our societies while safeguarding the essence of that which makes our nation unique.

And we will work together. This is our national destiny. We will continue the civilizational project that was bequeathed to us by our forefathers. This is our duty. This is our responsibility. Together we will build a future where our collective strength from our nation-states, many of which are gathered here today, leads us to unprecedented heights—to the stars and beyond them, as is our birthright. We are the ones who will win. And in four months, with our tenacity and grit, we will prevail, with God as our witness.

Thank you, and God save the Republic.