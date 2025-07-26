How Things Work

If left leaning Americans are going to demonstrate any tangible instinct for self preservation, it’s going to have to start with bringing the same hostility they have for trump et.al to the folks who speak for them while shoving the knife in.

There’s a reason Dante put the betrayer in the deepest circle of hell. Unless people learn to hate the Democratic neoliberal consensus at least as much as Trump, we’re all going to be under right wing dystopia watch indefinitely.

Way back several months ago when a local university allowed Kevin Roberts to speak to students (at the behest of a small group that had requested he speak)- Baltimore hosted a protest. I wrote this letter to some of the administrators of the university and I am going to share it because I think it speaks to the sentiment of this article. I don’t know, maybe we should be writing more letters to leaders of unions, universities and other organizations, telling them to fight? Who fuckin knows? I just know it felt good to write it. Here it is:

When the history of this time is written, it will show that those in positions of leadership were faced with many excruciating decisions. Carry on with business as usual and facilitate our descent into illiberalism, or take a stand against the fascists who are consolidating power and moving this country rapidly to authoritarianism. As you all sat around last night munching on Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and listening to Kevin Roberts as he spoke about federalism, I hope there was a voice within each of you that whispered back that you'd made the wrong decision by laying out the red carpet and creating an environment in which Kevin Roberts was able to present as a person on the ultra-conservative end of the political spectrum, rather than as a fascist. I hope that voice whispered that as people who claim leadership positions within our society, you were standing on the wrong side of history. As we slip further away from our democratic ideals and slide further into what very possibly could become fascism, our leaders will be called to make decisions that reveal cowardice or bravery. Kevin Roberts did not need to be banned from campus, but he also did not need to be normalized by UMB...his agenda is anything but normal, rather he is an extremist and should therefore be treated accordingly.

The days of grayness and ambiguity in which we take a liberal democracy for granted are over. Each decision that we make will either be black or white. Each decision will center on whether we obey or dissent, and each action we will take will either move us in the direction of fascism or liberation from authoritarianism. It really is that stark. You saw it on display last night as you peaked out from behind the guns of the police and saw The People on the other side of the street, telling you that you were on the wrong side of the divide.

Determine the side that you are on and allow all your decisions to flow from there. Operating from a core of self-preservation versus communal liberation will pave the way for fascism, and ultimately leave you and those you love unprotected and vulnerable. Believe Kevin Roberts when he tells us that we are at war. We are. He is a General leading a team of ultranationalists in this war; if you think that you can protect the siege of the academic systems you love by waving a white flag and offering refuge to those seeking to burn down these systems, you will find yourselves standing in a pile of ashes.

Don't resign. Don't capitulate. Don't shrink away from this moment and hope that things will miraculously get better.

Fight. All of you in academia. Fight. Join together, collectivize, centralize command, coordinate action and fight. Stop acting as though you operate in bubbles of independent universities with competing interests and start moving in synchronicity. Together. Trump can pick you off one by one, but not if you act with coordinated response as though you are one large university system within the whole of our country, rather than an atomized collection of individual universities with separate and competing interests.

Don't kill the unions of your academic institutions. Allow them to flourish. Create an environment in which you are working with and not against them.

Don't sell out your students and give them up to the Trump Administration. Protect them. Offer them refuge.

Don't allow Trump to dictate the rules of dissent on your campuses.

Fight.

In Solidarity.

