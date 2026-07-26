How Things Work

How Things Work

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

A fascinating interview with thoughtful questions and answers. Much to ponder here. Ellis’ book sounds great.

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Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
5h

Lots to agree with but slogans matter and you don’t need rightwing propagandists to work very hard—or at all—to suggest that “defund the police” means “no money for police and thus no police at all.”

Some actually seem to want this literally. Good luck with that. Most, however, mean “rebalance investment in prosocial ways, making things better for all—including police.”

I also see no point in bashing heroic work against ICE by Minnesotans. How, exactly, are we going to defeat, say, the carbon burners, who will literally destroy civilization—literally—with this kind of attitude?

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