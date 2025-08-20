How Things Work

DamnBlondi
I was working for two companies in the 1980's that were involved in forming unions. The first time we won the vote to have a union. The company promptly closed its doors and quit. They changed their name and reopened in another state. The second time we lost the vote and the company found reasons to fire everyone involved in the organizing including me. Laws don't protect workers against these things or they're not enforced. It's definitely going to be a steep uphill battle for unions but well worth the fight to avoid complete annihilation . As always a great lucid read.

Where wolf?
I’ve been saying for years that unions need to work together and support each other They are far stronger if they combine forces.

To see how unions shouldn’t behave or I should probably say union presidents look no further than the Sean O’Brien. Cosy-ing up to Republicans will not benefit the teamsters, it may benefit Sean O’Brien, but the teamsters themselves won’t be getting any benefits out of that relationship. I suspect many teamsters have already figured this out with UPS not only reneging on creating 25,000 jobs over the next 5 years per the new contract they’re also cutting an additional 20,00.

