How Things Work

How Things Work

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Pretty Prepared's avatar
Pretty Prepared
2d

“Shouldn’t this be more enshittified?” it is not a sign of our superior economic insight. It is a sign that capitalism is making us fucking insane.

Amen to that.

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Mike Matejka's avatar
Mike Matejka
2d

There is still profit -- I bet those French towns full of race watchers sold a lot of food, beverages, and other amenities, which turned dollars into the local economy... Smaller scale capitalism, but without logos branded on everything. Fun to compare a French racer's uniform with a go-go USA stock car and it driver all branded with logos.

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