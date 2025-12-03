How Things Work

2d

Thank you so much for writing this. It's a conversation I'm often having with local DSA members down here who discourage interaction with conservatives. We need them, especially in KS. They need us. The exception being, of course, situations where someone's physical safety is at risk. Other than that, you don't have to like or agree the people you're organizing with. In many cases, you don't even have to talk to them. But we're not going to win our rights unless we all stand together. Plus, as is often said by leaders of the KC tenants union, the more time bigoted folks spend with the people they are bigoted against, the more they realize how much they have in common. As you say, it's so important for the leaders of our movements to model this.

2d

Not just yes..but HELL YES!

I've lived in the SE US for all of my adult life (>45 years, but who's counting) and for more than half of that time, I was on the deepest, redest side of the cultural/political/religious divide.

Then some wonderful folks (mostly, but not all, on the other side of that divide) decided to be kind and loving to me anyway, and invited me to be a part of their communities even though we had vastly different views of "how the world should be".

As an old Quaker once said, "My soul has been meeked," and I am now both humbly and proudly a DSA member. The transition was (and still is not) pain-free, but I now live with a sense of integrity that I didn't have for the first 2/3 of my life. If I can change, then I know that others can too...but that's also exactly why I won't run for office :)

I give that as background to say - please, stay involved. Please continue to engage, even when the Red Machine tries to shut us up and the Blue Machine tries to neuter the message that we really are all in this together, and we HAVE to be if we are going to survive as humans.

