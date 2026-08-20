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How Things Work

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Michael's avatar
Michael
14h

Start with the easy stuff. Repeal the 1929 Permanent Apportionment Act!

It caps, the size of the House of Representatives creating even more inequality.

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thomas c wood's avatar
thomas c wood
14h

I have been saying this for years, repeal the apportionment act and expand the house to 1000 members.

In addition, expand the SCOTUS to 13 to match the number of federal courts

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