The Polunsky Unit in Livington, Texas, Ray Jasper’s last home. (Photo: Getty)

When I worked at Gawker, I used to publish letters from death row inmates. Every year I would write to everyone who was scheduled to be executed that year, and ask them basic questions— what their life was like in prison, how they got there, and what their thoughts were about justice. Some ignored me. Some sent replies that were barely literate; others used their letters to proclaim their innocence. I published all of them, unedited. Not to relitigate their cases, or to comment on their crimes, but simply to give a voice to the people who were sitting at the bottom of society’s deepest, darkest hole. It seemed like the least we could do.

The most widely read death row letter that we ever ran came from a man named Ray Jasper. An inmate in Texas, Jasper had been convicted of capital murder for his role in the 1998 robbery and killing of David Alejandro, a San Antonio recording studio owner. Jasper was 18 years old at the time of the crime. (Alejandro’s brother Steven wrote his own letter to Gawker as well, which you can read here.)

I published Jasper’s letter on March 5, 2014. Ten years ago this week. The letter was effectively his last public statement. It was read by millions of people at the time, and it is still worth reading. Here it is, in honor of its tenth anniversary.

On March 19, 2014, two weeks after this letter was published, Ray Jasper was executed. He was 33 years old.

