Michael Hoffmann
6h

Before there was the Muslim ban, there was the Birther Lie. Typically Trump: He pursed his lips and shrugged it off without a word after he could no longer plausibly go forward with the lie.

Vedwin
5h

The mask coming off applies to a lot more than petty HR goblins.

Racism has always been a pillar of conservative politics. Like religion it too easily hijacks what should be vestigial portions of our monkey brains.

Different = Bad/Dangerous.

But I’ve got news for people who think this is a Republican phenomenon. On this very blog where I would have assumed that paying HamNo for content would self select an audience that would mininally include people who think racism is bad I got “well actually’d” in the comments by someone explaining to me that the genocide of Native Americans wasn’t that bad because “they weren’t angels” and they weren’t doing anything with this land anyway.

What passes for the Left in this country needs to have a serious reckoning with their own malignant racism before getting any brownie points for being better than the other guys. On a personal note, I just don’t believe y’all anymore.

I’m one guy and I don’t matter. But the assumption that people of color are gonna lineup behind the empty catch phrases and token candidates the Democratic Party has to offer seems like just the kind of racism I’m talking about.

1 reply
