Ozymandias shows off his works. (Photo: Getty)

The foremost task occupying the attention of United States President Donald J. Trump is the construction of an enormous ballroom. Like Trump himself, the project is tacky, grandiose to the point of stupidity, and can exist only by destroying a treasured part of America’s history. Financed directly by a list of corporate and private donors seeking favors, the place will be a monument to both poor taste and bribery. It will probably be finished in time to host a grand celebration of America’s 250th anniversary that will embody the fundamental flaws in the halfhearted American experiment with democracy.

As soon as Republicans leave the White House, the next president should tear it down.

It should not be torn down quietly. Its destruction should be a public event. It should be pledged on the campaign trail by Democratic candidates. The day after inauguration, there should be a fireworks show over the White House as wrecking balls and backhoes smash the white walls of the fascist hangar. Citizens should gather in Lafayette Square and the National Mall and cheer as the gaudy pillars of the insulting structure are imploded by demolition experts. Let barbecues and block parties spring up around the nation as Americans watch the event on live television. Let there be a celebratory concert in front of the pile of rubble. Let us create a historic moment of national catharsis. Let us nonviolently smash the Trump era into dust.

It is important that the destruction of this monstrosity be guaranteed in advance. It is important to say to Trump himself that no matter how extravagantly he defiles The People’s House, his legacy will be erased. His monument to himself will not stand. All of his childish efforts to glorify his name will be for naught. Have fun, you pathetic little man. The humility which you could never achieve will be enforced upon you by dynamite.

It is equally important that every voracious tech company, defense contractor, and wealthy pardon-seeking criminal giving the money to build this insult to architecture understand that their investment in bootlicking will not pay off. On the contrary. We have your names, you rogues. When your patron is finally run out of town, attractive graphics with all of your names will be broadcast as we eradicate the ill-conceived product of your payoffs. We will erect a nice historic marker on the rebuilt East Wing noting the identities of the unpatriotic collection of corporatists who rushed to grovel in front of the mad king in search of personal gain. These leeches of democracy will be classed with the Benedict Arnolds of American history. We will see to that. That is part of the deal. That is what is going to happen.

Aspiring strongmen like Trump rule by fear. They create power by convincing everyone that flattering them and paying them off and going along with their bad ideas is the only way to get anything done. This perception is key to Trump’s rule. If the perception changes, if the fear of him declines, so too does his power. One effective way to get the transactional automatons in corporate America to rethink their support of a fascist regime is to make clear to them that the state of affairs that exists today is not going to exist forever.

The pendulum is going to swing hard, motherfuckers. Hard enough to smash those walls into dust.

I used to think that symbolism was silly. I don’t think that any more. Donald Trump’s entire political career is a testament to the way in which symbolic power can become real. Acting as if he were a real businessman has made him rich. Acting as if he were a real boss has made him the boss of us all. Disregard his symbolic crusade at your peril. Moving past Trumpism will require more than one election; it will require a purge of corrupt public symbols. It will require national symbolic acts of rebirth that everyone can see and experience. Acts like, you know, Jon Batiste playing “The Star Spangled Banner” on a stage suspended by a helicopter hovering over the White House as a lucky citizen selected by lottery pushes the button that blows up the Trump Ballroom during halftime of the Super Bowl. Stuff like that.

Profoundly damaged narcissists like our commander-in-chief turn all around them into a whirlpool of flattery in pursuit of validation that they will never feel like enough. To witness this pitiable spectacle in action is usually sad. But when it is being carried out by the US president, it is dangerous, evil, harmful to hundreds of millions of people. It no longer demands pity. Instead, it demands a hard heart and an iron fist of justice. It was good when we finally got around to tearing down Confederate monuments. Likewise, it will be good when we tear down Trump’s monuments to his own poisonous soul. This time, we’re not going to wait so long. Do your worst, you favor-traders, you simpering toadies, you fascist enablers, you titans of sleaze. We shall overcome. We shall bulldoze your vulgar symbols and cast your moral vulgarity out of public life. Then we will have a big party. You won’t be invited. Enjoy your moment while it lasts.

