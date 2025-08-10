How Things Work

How Things Work

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Belcher's avatar
James Belcher
8h

Before the start of the pandemic, the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II said that the Poor People's Campaign had stress-tested and could put 1.3 million people into the streets on short notice.

It seems like non-union groups like this could support / play a role in unionization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marcleeann's avatar
Marcleeann
5h

I just want to say something about a very old, pre-NLRA labor concept - "volunteerism." Volunteerism said everything the government does and touches is to the detriment of labor. All those injunctions; support for yellow-dog contracts. The militia and police shooting down strikers. Complete self-reliance; go and organize your workplace or locality or industry or craft and just slug it out with management. Power vs. Power.

Now, of course, you can see how volunteerism as a strategy was effectively rejected as unions embraced the NLRA. Nor did they stop embracing it even after Taft-Hartley substantially changed the terms of the equation and enabled the government to intervene on the side of the employer - no solidarity strikes, for example.

I don't think we need to wholly abandon political action. If you can get legislation passed that raises the minimum wage or prohibits Clopening in workplaces you can't organize, that's good. But, really, government is SO against us and worse is coming. Yet if you look on the AFL's website, their big plan for the end of federal union collective bargaining is to get Congress to pass a law prohibiting that!!!!!

So useless...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Hamilton Nolan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture