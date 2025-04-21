How Things Work

How Things Work

Stephen Breyer's Ice Cream
2d

Anyone who thinks that a presidential election won't change much because "if it actually changed anything they wouldn't let you vote on it" hasn't looked at the Reagan Administration for more than like 3 minutes. What an unnecessarily shitty 8 years that was. Ugh.

Allison Lirish Dean
2dEdited

When you read the bloody history of labor struggle in this country you realize that we are just about back to where things were before the powerful and hard-fought New Deal labor reforms were established. And barring another catastrophic event like the Great Depression, it is hard to see how things get better given the degree to which the U.S. Constitution is inherently hostile to the kinds of central state-building efforts (like those of the New Deal) required to fix labor-capital relations (indeed, the New Deal was a sort of miracle by U.S. standards). I am not optimistic. There seems to be very little resistance from the weak unions we have left (I am a FUN member, and their calendar for April is virtually empty), and anyway, there is no real left to speak of anymore in this country of the kind that preceded the New Deal reforms (exhibit A -- the "left" is still talking more about "Tr*mp bad" than embracing any sort of program that might cohere as an alternative). Bernie tried to build that left structure back up to some extent in milder form, but we see how the corporate party machine crushed him to dust. The only thing I can think of that might spark a change is a widespread crisis brought on by the climate further destabilizing, which seems to be well in the works, so we will see. But by the time that starts happening in ways that affect people on a wide enough scale, we are truly in uncharted territory.

